 Maharashtra Shocker: Despite Police Presence, People Caught Providing Copies To Students Appearing For HSC Exams In Jalna; Video Surfaces
The state administration has been asserting that it has tightened noose around the rampant copying at various examination centres.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
Representative Image | File

The ongoing HSC exam in Maharashtra has been marred by controversy as a video of people outside examination centres providing copies to the students surfaced on Thursday. The video is reportedly from Mantha taluka of Jalna district.

According to Marathi news channel ABP Majha, several people turned up outside the Renuka Vidyalaya and Swami Vivekananda College during the chemistry exam and allegedly handed out copies to the students. The video captured individuals climbing walls and trees to supply copies directly to students inside the exam hall. Disturbingly, the incident happened even with police presence at the examination centre. The report further stated that the police efforts to ward off the individuals were in vain.

The state administration has been asserting that it has tightened noose around the rampant copying at various examination centres. Earlier this month, the administration announced it would deploy Bharari squad to tackle the exam malpractice.

The District Collector in Jalna has issued strict instructions to implement the copy-free campaign. A control team comprising 26 officers, including the Group Development Officer, Child Development Project Officer, and Taluka Agriculture Officer, were formed to ensure the examination is conducted in a healthy and copy-free environment. The District Collector also directed action against the chief supervisor, the sitting team, and the Bharari team if they fail to take appropriate action against copying.

