 Maharashtra Shocker: 80 Students Hospitalised After Eating Biscuits Provided In School!
Maharashtra Shocker: 80 Students Hospitalised After Eating Biscuits Provided In School!

The had consumed biscuits provided by the school as part of the nutritional meal program. After being transported to a small hospital, the students' condition was reported as stable. The school is reportedly located in Kekat Jalgaon village.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Freepik

In a concerning incident, approximately 80 (eight) students were rushed to the hospital due to food poisoning after consuming biscuits in Maharashtra. The students were provided with these biscuits as a part of the nutritional meal program.

This incident reportedly took place in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, Maharashtra, according to India Today. The school is reportedly located in Kekat Jalgaon village.

What Happened?

On Saturday, August 17, 2024, morning, around 8:30 a.m., the students were given those biscuits as a part of the nutritional meal program. Shortly after consuming the biscuits, the students felt nauseated.

The village chief and other officials swiftly came to the school after learning about this incident and took prompt action. As a result, the students were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment, as reported by India Today.

After being transported to a small hospital, the student's condition was reported as stable.

article-image

296 Students Affected

According to India Today, the school has a total of 296 students. Out of these, about 257 students faced food poisoning symptoms. After receiving treatment, 153 students were sent home. The remaining 80 students are still receiving treatment at the hospital, but their condition is stable. Due to serious symptoms, seven students were transported to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Civil Hospital for further treatment.

An inquiry is in progress to determine what caused the food poisoning.
More updates on this matter are awaited.

