SHOCKING! Assam Teacher Forcefully Shows Porn To Female Student; Angry Locals Set School Ablaze

In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old head teacher has been accused of showing pornographic videos to a school girl. The teacher allegedly showed porn videos on his mobile phone. This incident is said to have taken place in Assam's Karimganj district.

Multiple media reports claim that this incident took place on August 12, 2024, at the school. The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused teacher.

How Did The Matter Come To Light?

Talking to the Hindustan Times (HT), Karimganj Superintendent of Police (SP) Partha Pratim Das revealed that the girl initially hesitated to tell anyone about the incident but later confined in her mother. She also revealed that she was forced to watch the videos by the accused teacher.

“She revealed that the teacher forced her to watch something ugly. He also touched her inappropriately,” HT quoted a comment from the student's family member.

After learning about the incident, the family promptly reported it to the police authorities.

Angry Locals Set School On Fire

After the incident came to light, the angry locals attempted to attack the teacher, but he was able to get away and escape from there. The locals then went on set the school ablaze, Das revealed further.

Subsequently, the police registered a case against the group of locals for causing damage to government property. The police registered a suo motu complaint against the locals involved. The Karimganj Police is currently looking into the matter. More details on the case are awaited as the investigation progresses.