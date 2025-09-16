 Maharashtra: Schools To Remain Closed For Classes 1 To 7 In Beed Today Due To Heavy Rains
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra: Schools To Remain Closed For Classes 1 To 7 In Beed Today Due To Heavy Rains

Maharashtra: Schools To Remain Closed For Classes 1 To 7 In Beed Today Due To Heavy Rains

As incessant rainfall lashed parts of the district, rivers are in spate, flowing above the danger mark, he said. As a precautionary measure, the district administration has decided to close anganwadis, primary, and middle schools on Tuesday.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Schools To Remain Closed For Classes 1 To 7 In Beed Today Due To Heavy Rains | Image: Canva

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration in Maharashtra's Beed district has announced closure of schools for Classes 1 to 7 on Tuesday due to heavy rains and flooding, an official said on Monday.

As incessant rainfall lashed parts of the district, rivers are in spate, flowing above the danger mark, he said.

As a precautionary measure, the district administration has decided to close anganwadis, primary, and middle schools on Tuesday.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Nashik's Cambridge High School Receives Bomb Threat; No Suspicious Objects Found
article-image

Teachers and staff preparing for the Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din on September 17 are excluded from the order, the official added.

FPJ Shorts
Murder Case Registered In Death Of Jadavpur University Student
Murder Case Registered In Death Of Jadavpur University Student
India To See No Food Grain, Fruit Or Vegetable Shortage, Will Transform Into A Global Food Basket, Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan
India To See No Food Grain, Fruit Or Vegetable Shortage, Will Transform Into A Global Food Basket, Says Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan
Big Change In Railway Ticket Booking From October 1, Aadhaar Authentication Now Mandatory
Big Change In Railway Ticket Booking From October 1, Aadhaar Authentication Now Mandatory
Vivo Y31 Pro 5G And Vivo Y31 5G Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers, More
Vivo Y31 Pro 5G And Vivo Y31 5G Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers, More

An orange alert was issued for Beed and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while a yellow alert was sounded for Nanded, Latur, Dharashiv, Parbhani, Hingoli, and Jalna for Monday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Murder Case Registered In Death Of Jadavpur University Student

Murder Case Registered In Death Of Jadavpur University Student

Dehradun Schools Closed From Class 1 To 12 Due To Heavy Rains, Red Alert Issued

Dehradun Schools Closed From Class 1 To 12 Due To Heavy Rains, Red Alert Issued

Manipur: All Educational Institutions To Remain Closed Today Amid Heavy Rains, Floods

Manipur: All Educational Institutions To Remain Closed Today Amid Heavy Rains, Floods

Maharashtra: Schools To Remain Closed For Classes 1 To 7 In Beed Today Due To Heavy Rains

Maharashtra: Schools To Remain Closed For Classes 1 To 7 In Beed Today Due To Heavy Rains

JPSC JET 2024 Registration Begins Today At jpsc.gov.in; Check Dates, Eligibility And Fees

JPSC JET 2024 Registration Begins Today At jpsc.gov.in; Check Dates, Eligibility And Fees