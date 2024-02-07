Maharashtra Resident Doctors Call Off Strike, Deputy CM Assures Stipend Hike Of ₹10,000

Maharashtra Deputy CM Chairs Meeting To Address Concerns. | Image Credit - Central MARD

In a recent update, the organization of resident doctors in Maharashtra known as Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (Central MARD) has called off their indefinite strike that was supposed to be staged on February 7, 2024.

In a notification released by the Central MARD, the members of the organization had a meeting with the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar today who assured the resident doctors that the tuition fee of resident doctors in the state will be paid regularly on a fixed date every month along with a substantial increase of Rs 10,000.

Following this, all the demands of the resident doctors have been accepted and the Central Mard Organization has withdrawn its proposed strike.

Dr. Abhijit Helge, the head of the Central MARD organization, stated that during the two-hour meeting, specific documents were presented to ensure the fulfillment of the commitments. "We expect our requests to be met, and we have given a 10-day ultimatum for them to fulfill their promises. If they fail to do so, we will initiate another strike," Helge told the Free Press Journal (FPJ).

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar chaired a meeting in his Ministry to address the demands of the Central Mard Organization. The meeting was attended by Minister of Medical Education Hasan Mushrif, Principal Secretary of Planning Department Saurabh Vijay, Principal Secretary of Medical Education Department Dinesh Waghmare, Director of Directorate of Medical Education and Research Dr. Dilip Mhaisekar, and officials of the Central Mard Organization.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar emphasized the importance of addressing complaints about hostels associated with medical colleges. He stressed the urgent need to repair the resident doctors' hostels and called for immediate action by the Public Works Department.

He also called for speeding up the building of hostels in the districts where construction has been approved.

Additionally, Pawar highlighted that the government has included hostels in the plan for new medical colleges to ensure that doctors receive high-quality accommodations from the outset.

The Public Works Department will commence repairing postgraduate student hostels and will also take steps to promptly begin the construction of new hostels. As an urgent solution, the Deans and Commissioners of Medical Education and Research have been notified about leasing a building near the college and arranging hostels through the relevant authorities.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stressed on arranging alternative accommodation for the students during the repair process, acknowledging the challenges in finding vacant rooms within the premises of medical education department hospitals.

In cases where alternative rooms are not available, he suggested providing financial assistance to students to secure rental accommodations.

Furthermore, Pawar mentioned that the outcomes of these decisions will be evaluated after the state's budget session.