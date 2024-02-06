Maharashtra: Resident Doctors Across State To Go On Indefinite Strike From February 7; Emergency Medical Services To Continue During Protest

Representative Image

Mumbai: Resident doctors working in government hospitals throughout Maharashtra have declared an indefinite strike starting from 5 pm on February 7. The decision stems from prolonged delays in receiving stipends, irregular disbursements, and alleged mistreatment of doctors.

Approximately 7,000 resident doctors from various hospitals in the state have joined the strike, set to commence tomorrow.

Dr. Aditi Kanade, a resident doctor at Mumbai’s Grant Medical College & Sir JJ Group Of Hospitals, outlined the three primary demands of the protesters: improvement of hostel conditions, timely release of stipends, and an increase in stipend amounts.

While speaking to news agency PTI, Kanade said, “We have three main demands. First, the conditions of our hostels are made better. Second, we want that our stipend is released on time and third, the stipend should be increased.”

The strike is expected to impact medical services in government hospitals across the state, although emergency services will continue to operate during the protest.

The resident doctors are advocating for stipend payments to be aligned with those of central government institutes and are urging authorities to clear outstanding stipends and arrears. Despite pursuing their grievances through various channels, including the Central MARD, for over a year, the issues remain unresolved.

In a statement issued by MARD on Tuesday, it was emphasised that the decision to strike was a last resort due to the failure to address their demands. The protesting resident doctors expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to patients as a result of the strike.