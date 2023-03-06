Maharashtra: Police detain another over alleged HSC paper leak in |

The Mumbai Crime branch detained one suspect on Sunday from Ahmednagar and the police in Mumbai registered an FIR against four persons in Dadar - both in the same case of a leaked Maths question paper of the Maharashtra Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) exam, minutes before the exam commenced on Friday.

The Mumbai police detained four persons, including three students, after a Class 12 student got the Maths question paper 23 minutes before the exam began on Friday at Dr Antonio D'Silva High School and Junior College in Dadar. According to the police, an exam moderator found a student with the Maths question paper on his mobile phone while supervising the students during the exam. The student had forwarded the question paper to another person to get all the answers on his mobile phone.

The student along with three others, was caught and handed over to the police and an offence was registered under sections 5 and 6 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982.

The case was handed over to the crime branch on Saturday which is currently investigating the matter, they tracked and detained one suspect from Ahmednagar on Sunday who is also a student.

Meanwhile, in Buldhana, on Friday itself, the local police arrested five people, including two teachers at a private school, in the same case as the leaked Maths paper of the 12 board exam on Friday.

The police, in a statement, said that they are probing if there are other people involved in the malpractice. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is also investigating the matter.

However, the board has said that there won't be any re-test of the Maths paper as it didn't find the leak of the paper to be widespread. It also said that the students had already entered their exam centres for the exam before the images were out on social media.