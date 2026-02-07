Maharashtra Police Bharti Physical Test Admit Card 2026 Out; Check Direct Link Here

Maharashtra Police Bharti Physical Test Admit Card 2026:

The Maharashtra Police has released the Maharashtra Police Bharti Physical Test Admit Card 2026 on policerecruitment2025.mahait.org on February 7, 2026.

Candidates who successfully registered for the Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025-26 for 15,631 Police Constable vacancies can obtain their Physical Test Hall Ticket from the official website,policerecruitment2025.mahait.org.

Candidates can obtain their Physical Test Hall Ticket by entering their login information, which includes the Application/Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Candidates should take note that the Physical Test Date and Time will be listed separately on their Admit Card. The date and time specified on the admit card must be strictly followed by the candidate.

Maharashtra Police Bharti Physical Test Admit Card 2026: How to Download?

Candidates can check out the details below to download the Physical Test Admit Card 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website, policerecruitment2025.mahait.org.

Step 2: Click on the Physical Test Hall Ticket link.

Step 3: Enter your Application/Registration Number and DOB.

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download and print multiple copies to carry to the exam centre.

Candidates can reach out to the concerned authorities immediately if found any discrepancy in the admit card.

Direct Link to Apply

Maharashtra Police Bharti Physical Test Admit Card 2026: Details Mentioned

Candidates should make sure to verify all the details mentioned in the Admit Card.

Candidate Name

Application/Registration Number

Photograph and Signature

Physical Test Date & Reporting Time

Test Venue & Address

Instructions for the Physical Test

Maharashtra Police Bharti Physical Test Admit Card 2026: Physical Test Details

Height Limitation (Male): 165 cm

Height Limitation (Female): 155 cm

Chest (Male): 79–84 cm

Maharashtra Police Bharti Physical Test Admit Card 2026: Documents Required During Test

Candidates should carry the following documents on the day of the physical exam:

Maharashtra Police Physical Test Admit Card 2026

Passport-Size Photographs

Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Driving License, Passport or any other Valid ID Proof

Sports Attire & Footwear

Water Bottle

Maharashtra Police Bharti Physical Test Admit Card 2026: Total Vacancies

Police Constable: 12,399 vacancies

Police Driver: 234 vacancies

Jail Constable: 580 vacancies

SRPF Constable: 2,393 vacancies

Bandsman: 25 vacancies

Total Vacancies: 15,631