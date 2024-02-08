Maharashtra NMMS 2024 Exam Results Declared: Check Your Scholarship Status Now!

IStock

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination has declared the results of the Maharashtra National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) 2024 exam. Students who appeared for the exam can now access their results through the official website. The Maharashtra NMMS 2024 exam results are now available online.

Scholarship Amount:

Successful candidates from economically weaker sections will receive an annual scholarship of Rs. 12,000.

Application Deadline:

Online applications for amendments, including changes in student information such as name, date of birth, caste, and Aadhaar card details, are open until February 16, 2024.

How to Check Maharashtra NMMS 2024 Result?

Visit the official website of Maharashtra NMMS.

Click on the NMMS 2024 scholarship link.

Navigate to the result section.

Enter your seat number and mother’s name as required.

Your Maharashtra NMMS 2024 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result for future reference.

Important Notes:

Applications for amendments must be submitted through the online portal. Applications sent via post, email, or in person will not be accepted.

Candidates are advised to ensure all information provided is accurate and up to date.

The NMMS scholarship aims to support talented students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds in pursuing their education. For more information and to access the results, visit nmms2024.nmmsmsce.in.