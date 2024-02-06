Jharkhand Academic Council Releases NMMS 2023 Admit Card, Check How To Download | Representational pic

The National Means Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) 2023 admission card has been released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). The date of the Jharkhand NMMS 2023 is set for February 11.

The Jharkhand NMMS 2023 admit card may be downloaded by exam takers via the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

How to download the Jharkhand NMMS 2023 Admit Card?

In order to ensure a flawless and orderly process leading up to the examination day on February 11, candidates must use their login credentials to download the admission card.

Applicants can download the Jharkhand NMMS 2023 admit card by following the simple instructions provided below.

Go to jac.jharkhand.gov.in, the official website.

On the front page, select the Jharkhand NMMS 2023 admission card link.

Enter your login information, including your birthdate and registration number.

Press the "Submit" button to download the file, then print it off for future use.

The scholarship initiative seeks to find and provide financial help for deserving persons while students get ready for the NMMS 2023 exam. The NMMS scholarship helps students progress academically by emphasizing both cognitive and scholastic ability, creating an environment that is favorable for learning.

The goal of the Jharkhand NMMS scholarship program is to offer students in Classes 9 through 12 financial aid in the amount of Rs 12,000 annually. Students attending private schools, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kendriya Vidyalaya, or Sainik schools are not eligible for the Jharkhand NMMS scholarship.

Exam Pattern

The two elements of the NMMS 2023–24 scholarship exam are the Scholastic Abilities (SAT) and the Mental Ability Test (MAT). Ninety multiple-choice questions, including both verbal and nonverbal metacognitive skills like reasoning and critical thinking, will make up the MAT part. This could involve inquiries concerning, among other things, hidden figures, numerical series, classification, analogies, and pattern recognition.

Ninety multiple-choice questions covering Science, Social Studies, and Mathematics—all taught in Classes 7 and 8—make up the NMMS SAT part.