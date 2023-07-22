 Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration Starts July 24 Onwards
The CET Cell has also provided last year's cut-off marks for reference on the newly launched website. The Maharashtra NEET UG cut-off will assist students to check their chances of securing admission to various medical colleges based on the marks and All India Ranks from the previous year.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
NEET UG Counselling 2023 | Representational Pic

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra launched the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling website. i.e, cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023 for admissions to medical courses under state quota. Eligible candidates can register and apply for counselling to secure medical seats in top colleges across the state from July 24.

article-image

Candidates can prepare their documents and review the eligibility criteria before starting the application process. The NEET counselling process comprises registration, payment of fee and choice filling, choice locking, seat allotment, result and reporting.

Medical aspirants are urged to keep checking the official website for updates regarding the release of the information brochure and the detailed counselling schedule. It is vital to stay updated on any changes or additions to the counselling process to ensure a smooth and successful application.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the NEET UG 2023 counselling registration for round 1 All India Quota (AIQ) seats on July 20. As per the NEET UG 2023 counselling schedule, the last date to apply online for round one MCC counselling is July 25. This year, MCC will hold four rounds of counselling, round 1, round 2, round 3 and a stray vacancy round.

article-image
