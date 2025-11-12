 Maharashtra NEET UG 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling Begins Today At cetcell.net.in; Check Eligibility, Important Instructions
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has started the NEET UG 2025 stray vacancy round to fill vacant MBBS and BDS seats in government, private, and minority colleges. Candidates can fill choices at cetcell.net.in till November 13, 2025. The seat allotment list will be released on November 14, and reporting will end on November 17.

Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Maharashtra NEET UG 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has announced the Stray Vacancy Round for NEET UG 2025 to fill the remaining MBBS and BDS seats in government, private, and minority colleges across the state. The process will be conducted online through the official website at cetcell.net.in.

Choice Filling Window Open Till November 13

According to the official notification, the online choice filling for the stray vacancy round will be open from November 12 to November 13, 2025, till 11:59 PM. Candidates must note that choices filled during CAP Round 3 will be considered null and void, and only fresh preferences submitted for this round will be valid. These same preferences will also be used for any subsequent stray vacancy rounds, if announced.

Result and Admission Dates Announced

The seat allotment list for the stray vacancy round will be declared on November 14, 2025. Selected candidates will have to report to the allotted colleges between November 15 and November 17, 2025 (up to 5:30 PM) with all original documents and the required fees in the form of a Demand Draft (DD) or Cheque.

The last date to resign a seat without penalty is November 17, 2025. Any cancellation after this date will invite penalties as per the official information brochure.

Eligibility and Non-Eligibility Criteria

Eligible Candidates:

-Those who qualified for NEET UG 2025 and registered but were not allotted a seat till CAP Round 3. Candidates fulfilling all eligibility norms as per Clause 4 of the information brochure.

Not Eligible:

Candidates who have already joined or been allotted seats in Rounds 1, 2, or 3 under the State Quota or All India Quota (AIQ). Candidates who were allotted a seat in Round 3 but did not join.

Important Instructions for Candidates

-No new registration will be accepted for the stray vacancy round.

-Candidates are advised to fill only those choices they genuinely wish to join, as joining the allotted seat is mandatory.

-The CET Cell has clarified that Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays will be treated as working days during this process to meet the counselling deadlines.

