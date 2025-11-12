 MCC NEET UG 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Expected Soon; Choice Filling Extended Till Today
MCC NEET UG 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Expected Soon; Choice Filling Extended Till Today

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the NEET UG 2025 stray vacancy round seat allotment result soon. The choice filling and PwD certificate portals have been extended till 11:55 PM and 5 PM on November 12, respectively. Due to the extension, the result may be delayed. Candidates can check updates at mcc.nic.in.

Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
article-image
NEET UG 2025 | Official Website

NEET UG 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to release the NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result for the stray vacancy round soon. Although the result was scheduled for release today, the extended choice-filling window may delay the announcement. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website at mcc.nic.in for the latest updates.

Choice Filling Deadline Extended

According to the official website, the choice filling for the stray round has been extended till 11:55 PM on November 12, 2025. Also, the choice locking process will start from 5 pm and will remain open till 11:55 pm on the same day.

The extension means that candidates who couldn't finish their preferences in time have more time to do so.

PwD Portal Open Till November 12

The PwD portal for generating disability certificates, regarding the stray vacancy round, is also active till 5 PM on November 12, 2025. Candidates who are eligible can obtain their certificates from the designated disability centres under MCC according to the norms prescribed by the NMC.

UP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: DGME Opens Stray Round Registration Window Today At upneet.gov.in;...
Seat Allotment Result May Get Delayed

While the seat allotment result was scheduled to be declared today by MCC, the last-minute extension in the choice-filling window may delay it. However, there is no confirmation on this yet. The candidates are advised to check the official website of MCC regularly for any updates.

Reporting to Colleges From November 13

Candidates who are allotted seats in the stray vacancy round as per the official schedule will have to report to their respective medical colleges between November 13, 2025, and November 20, 2025. This round's registration began on November 4, 2025, and ended on November 9, 2025. The seat allotment processing was done on November 10, 2025.

