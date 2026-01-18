Assam Police Jail Warder Recruitment 2026: Notification For 138 Out; Check Details Here

Assam Police Jail Warder Recruitment 2026 | slprbassam.in

Assam Police Jail Warder Recruitment 2026: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) of Assam has announced the notification for the Assam Police Jail Warder Recruitment 2026 on the SLPRB Assam website at slprbassam.in. This recruitment aims to fill a total of 138 positions in the Prison Department.

Assam Police Jail Warder Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

To submit an application for the recruiting drive, applicants must meet the eligibility conditions listed below:

a. Education qualification: Aspirants should have completed the HSLC (Class 10) or an equivalent examination administered by a recognised board or council.

b. Age limit: The minimum age necessary is 18 years, and the maximum age limit is 40 years, determined using the date specified in the notification. Age relaxation would be granted to reserved category candidates in accordance with Assam government regulations.

c. Aspirants must be Indian nationals or permanent residents of Assam.

Read the official notification here

Assam Police Jail Warder Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To apply, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SLPRB Assam at slprbassam.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Assam Police Jail Warder Recruitment 2026 link.

Step 3: After this, create a login account by using a valid mobile number and email ID.

Step 4: Next, log in with the generated credentials and fill out the details carefully, upload the necessary document, make the payment and then submit.

Step 5: Download the application confirmation and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Assam Police Jail Warder Recruitment 2026: Documents required

The necessary documents are latest passport size photograph, Digital photo of Signature, Pass Certificate & Mark sheet of HSLC or equivalent examination, Employment Exchange Registration Card, Aadhaar Card, Caste Certificate, and NCC Certificate.