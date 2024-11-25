 Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024: Seat Matrix Released, Choice-Filling Closes Today
Candidates can submit their preferences for courses and colleges via the official portal until today, November 25.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 07:22 PM IST
NEET PG Counselling 2024 | Representative image

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the seat matrix for NEET PG Counselling 2024. Candidates can access it via the official portal: medical2024.mahacet.org/NEET-PGM-2024. The choice-filling process is live, with submissions closing today, November 25. Registered candidates must log in to submit preferences for courses and colleges.

The provisional seat matrix includes 1,498 PG degree seats across government, corporations, central government, and government-aided institutes. Specializations with the highest seats are:

MD Anesthesiology: 158

MD Obstetrics & Gynecology: 140

MS General Surgery: 137

MD General Medicine: 135

MD Preventive & Social Medicine: 99

Steps for Choice Filling:

Visit medical2024.mahacet.org/NEET-PGM-2024.

Log in using registered credentials.

Select the choice-filling option and input course/college preferences.

Review, lock choices, and save the final submission.

Documents Required for Counselling:

NEET PG admit card, scorecard, and results

MBBS/BDS degree and internship certificates

Academic mark sheets

NMC registration certificate (permanent/interim)

Valid ID proof (Aadhar, PAN, passport, etc.)

Candidates must ensure all details are accurate and documents are ready to complete the admissions process successfully.

