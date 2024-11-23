Maharashtra MPSC 2024: Admit Card Out At mpsconline.gov.in; Exam On December 1

Maharashtra MPSC 2024 | Official Website

The Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2024 admit card has been made available by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). Candidates who applied for the Rajyaseva Civil Service can download their admit card from mpsconline.gov.in, the MPSC's official website. The preliminary test is planned to take place throughout the state on December 1, 2024.

How to download?

-Visit the Maharashtra Public Service Commission's (HPSC) official website at https://mpsconline.gov.in.

-The MPSC Civil Service Admit Card 2024 link should now be clicked.

-Enter your password and registered email address or mobile number now.

-Your screen will display the admit card.

-Save it for later use after downloading it.

Candidates must carry their admit cards to the exam hall. Along with the admit card, they should carry following documents - a photocopy, an original form of identification, and recent passport-sized photos.



Without these documents, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam room and take the test.

Exam pattern

There will be two papers in the MPSC Preliminary Examination: Paper I and Paper II. The exam will only consist of objective-style questions. Candidates will get to spend two hours on each paper. There will be 400 marks awarded for the preliminary test. Every question, with the exception of the English section, is available in both Marathi and English. A negative marking of one-fourth of the total marks will be applied to that question.