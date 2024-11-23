RPF SI 2024: City Exam Slip Out At rrb.digialm.com, Download Now!

RPF SI 2024 | Representative Image

The Sub Inspector exam city slip has out on rrb.digialm.com by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The Railway RPF SI Exam will be administered in multiple shifts on December 2, 3, 9, 12, and 13.

Candidates must provide their login information, including their date of birth and registration number to download the City Intimation Slip.

How to download?

-Visit the regional RRB's official website.

-Select "City Intimation Slip for Railway Protection Force Sub-Inspector."

-Enter your birthdate and registration number.

-Click the "Login" link after entering the captcha code.

-The fifth step is to download your RPF SI City Intimation Slip and review all of the information it contains.

Exam pattern

The Railway Recruitment Board will administer the RPF SI Exam 2024 in a computer-based test format, lasting 90 minutes. Applicants should be aware that there will be 120 objective-style questions in the exam, each worth one mark, and that one third mark will be subtracted for an incorrect response.

Important details mentioned in city exam slip

The RPF SI city exam slip will provide following details to the candidates. Candidates should ensure that these details are accurate.

Exam City

Exam State

Exam Date

Shift Timing

Reporting and Departure Timing

Candidates should know that the admit card for the exam will be released in due time. The city exam slip is not the admit card.