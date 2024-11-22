 AIBE 19 Application Correction Window Closes Today; Admit Card Available On December 15
It is important for candidates to ensure all changes are correct, as no further modifications will be allowed once the deadline has passed

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
The Bar Council of India (BCI) will officially close the AIBE 19 application correction window today, November 22. Applicants who submitted their forms before the deadline were given the opportunity to amend specific details in their All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 application. To make corrections, candidates are required to use their login credentials.

It is important for candidates to ensure all changes are correct, as no further modifications will be allowed once the deadline has passed.

Important dates

Registration deadline: 15 November

Last date to make payment: 18 November (online mode)

Last date to do correction: 22 November

Admit card release: 15 December

Exam date: 22 December

How to correct the AIBE 19 Application Form 2024

Step 1: Go to allindiabarexamination.com, the official AIBE website.

Step 2: Select the tab labelled "AIBE 19 2024 Correction Window."

Step 3: Enter your login information for AIBE 19 to gain access to the portal.

Step 4: Choose the option to correct the application form.

Step 5: Click "Verify and Proceed" after entering the OTP that was issued to your registered email address and mobile number.

Step 6: Make the required modifications by editing the application form.

Step 7: Save the new information after making the necessary changes.

Step 8: Download the most recent version of the application confirmation form for future reference.

To learn the most recent information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official AIBE website allindiabarexamination.com.

