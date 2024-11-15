 AIBE 19 Registration 2024 Closes Today At allindiabarexamination.com; Apply NOW!
The All India Bar Exam (XIX) registration window will close on November 15, 2024, according to the Bar Council of India (BCI).

SimpleUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 11:29 AM IST
The All India Bar Exam (XIX) registration window will close on November 15, 2024, according to the Bar Council of India (BCI). Those who are eligible but have not yet applied can complete their registration forms at allindiabarexamination.com, the official website.

Important dates:

Registration deadline: 15 November

Last date to make payment: 18 November (online mode)

Correction forms date: November 22

Admit card release: 15 December

Exam date: 22 December 

AIBE XIX (19) 2024-25 application fee details:

General/OBC: INR 3,500 (plus transaction charges)

Gen-PWD/OBC-PWD: INR 3,500 (plus transaction charges)

SC/ST: INR 2,500 (plus transaction charges)

SC/ST-PWD: INR 2,500 (plus transaction charges)

EWS/Women: INR 3,500 (plus transaction charges)

How to fill the application form:

Step 1: Visit the AIBE's official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for registration.

Step 3: Enter the necessary information, such as your name, mobile number, enrolment number, and enrolment state.

Step 4: Enter your name, gender, father's name, and all the other personal information.

Step 5: Choose the language you want to use for the AIBE 19 test.

Step 6: Send in the application.

Step 7: Your registration ID and password will be sent to you via SMS and email.

Step 8: Re-enter and pay the 2024–2025 AIBE XIX (19) application fees and submit.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website to know the latest information.

