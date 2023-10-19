Maharashtra: MHT CET 2024 Exam Dates Out At mahacet.org

Representative Image | ANI

The schedule for the MHT CET 2024 is out now.State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the exam dates. The State Cell has released the complete tentative exam calendar for 2024-25.

Candidates can check the schedule through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Check the schedule below:

As per the schedule, MAH-B.Ed.M.Ed.(Three Year Integrated Course)-CET and MAH-M.Ed CET will be conducted on March 2, 2024.

MAH-M.P.Ed. CET will be conducted on March 9 and field test will be conducted on March 10 and 11, 2024.

MAH-L.L.B.3 Yrs. CET will be held from March 11 to March 13, 2024. MAH-B.P.Ed.-CET will be conducted on March 15 and field test will be conducted from March 16 to March 18, 2024.

MAH-B.Ed (General & Special) & B.Ed ELCT-CET will be held from March 18 to March 21, 2024 and MAH- MBA/MMS-CET from March 23 to March 24, 2023.

MAH-MCA CET will be conducted on March 30, MAH-B.Design CET on April 6, MAH-M.ARCH CET and MAH-M.HMCT CET on April 7, MAH-B.HMCT CET and MAH-B.Planning CET on April 13, 2024.

MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed.(Four Year Integrated Course)-CET will be held on May 6, 2024. MAH- L.L.B.5 Yrs. CET on May 7 and 8, 2024, MAH-B.Sc. Nursing CET and MAH-ANM -GNM CET on May 9 and 10, 2024.

MAH-AAC CET and MAH-PGP-CET / PGO-CET / M.Sc(A & SLP)-CET / M.Sc(P & O)-CET will be conducted on May 12, 2024.

Registration for MHT CET 2024: March 2024

Last date for MHT CET Application form 2024: April 2024

MHT CET Application form correction facility 2024: May 2024

MHT CET 2024 Subject Adding Facility: May 2024

MHT CET Admit Card 2024 available for downloading: May 2024

MHT CET 2024 Exam date: May 2024

