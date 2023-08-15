 Maharashtra: Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi University's VC Resigns
The reason for the resignation is not known, the official said on Monday. BS Mirge, public relations officer of the university, confirmed that Vice Chancellor (VC) Shukla has resigned. L Karunyakara, who is the senior most professor of the university, will be the acting VC, Mirge told PTI.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
Nagpur: Professor Rajneesh Kumar Shukla has resigned from the post of Vice-Chancellor of the Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya in Maharashtra's Wardha district, a senior official from the university said. The reason for the resignation is not known, the official said on Monday. BS Mirge, public relations officer of the university, confirmed that Vice Chancellor (VC) Shukla has resigned. L Karunyakara, who is the senior most professor of the university, will be the acting VC, Mirge told news agency PTI.

Maharashtra Education Department Requires Discussion With District Collectors Before Declaring...
article-image

"Professor Shukla has sent his resignation to the President (who is a visitor at the university). The reason for the resignation is not known," Mirge said. Shukla's exit comes amid a controversy over his alleged chats with a woman.

