Maharashtra HSC SSC Result 2023: Class 10th, 12th results to be OUT soon at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC SSC Result 2023 | Representative image

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) officials had earlier said that the Class 12 HSC examination results will be declared before May 31 and Class 10 SSC exams in the first week of June.

Once released, students will be able to check the Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result and Maharashtra SSC 10th Board Results on the official website at mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in.

As per the sources, MSBSHSE might declare the HSC results tomorrow or early next week.

As per the information given by the state board, more than 1.6 million students from across the state appeared for the SSC examination conducted from March 2 to March 25, and 1.4 million lakh students for the HSC examination held from February 21 to March 21.

A total of 15,77,256 students registered for the Maharashtra Board SSC exams 2023, with 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls appearing for the exams whole 14 lakh candidates registered for the HSC examination.

The exams were conducted in 5,033 exam centers across the state.

Steps To Download Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023:

Visit the official website at mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in

On the homepage, click on Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 or Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 link

In the newly opened tab enter the required details like roll number, date of birth.

Click on Submit and your Maharashtra Board Result 2023 will appear on your screen.

Download your result and take a printout for future reference.