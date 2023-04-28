Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2023 results expected soon, check latest updates here

The board is likely to distribute the results between the months of June and July, as per reports. | PTI File Photo

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results: According to media report, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune, is likely to declare SSC, Class 10 and HSC, Class 12 results in about a month. The Maharashtra board result 2023 date, however, is yet to be officially declared.

Students who appeared for the exams can view their results on the board's official websites, mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in, after they are issued. This year's Maharashtra SSC exams were held from March 2 to March 25, while the HSC exams were held between February 21 and March 21.

The board is likely to distribute the results between the months of June and July. As per media sources, the assessment and moderation work are going on as per schedule decided by the board. Last year, MSBSHSE declared the Class 10 result on June 17, 2022, and the Class 12 result on June 8, 2022.

How to check Maharashtra SSC, HSC board results 2023: