Maharashtra HSC Results Expected In Second Week Of June On Mahresults.nic.in

Maharashtra: The students are going to have to wait for their Maharashtra 12th Result 2022 longer as the MSBSHSE is still in its final stages of completing the evaluation work.

Thus far, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE has not disclosed the details about the HSC Result 2022 DateIt is speculated that the results will be declared in the second week of June 2022.

According to the approximations shared by the Maharashtra Board, about 14.85 lakh students have registered for the Class 12 Board Exam held in March 2022. Out of which 6 lakh students have appeared for Science stream exam while 4 lakh each have appeared for Arts and Commerce streams.

The MSBSHSE is expected to announce the date for declaration of results in advance. The students who appeared for Maharashta Boards will be able to check and access their individual result scorecards online via official website mahresults.nic.in.