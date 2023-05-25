 Maharashtra HSC Results 2023 OUT: Pass percentage dips for Arts stream, Science lead Inter merit with 96.09%
Maharashtra HSC Results 2023: Students who appeared in the examination will be able to check their results at the official website — at mahahsscboard.in

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Class 12th result: Overall (Science, Arts, Commerce, Vocational): 99.63% | Representative image

Maharashtra HSC Results 2023 OUT: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared class 12th results today at the official website — at mahahsscboard.in. The overall pass percentage for the exams is 91.25 %.

While the overall pass percentage stands at 91.25 per cent, students of Science stream had the highest pass percentage, followed by commerce, vocational and art subjects. Science students had a 96.09% pass percentage.

A scrutiny of the HSC results of 2023 reveals that students from science stream has scored the highest percentage among all streams standing at 96.09%

The second spot was occupied by students of the commerce stream scoring 90.42%

As compared to this, Vocational stream stands at 89.25 % and the pass percentage of Humanities stream sees a dip being at 84.05%.

As many as 3,31,161 students appeared for the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exam from Mumbai division in 2022-2023. Of these, 3,21,337 students appeared for the exam and 2,90,258 students cleared the Class 12 boards, bringing the division's pass percentage to 88.13%.

This year, around 14 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra HSC board examination from February 21 to March 21, 2023. The results for the MSBSHSE exams have been declared and a pass percentage of 91.25 per cent was recorded. This is a drop from last year’s 94.22 per cent.

Read Also
Maharashtra HSC Results 2023 OUT: Check Region-Wise Pass Percentage
article-image

