Maharashtra HSC Results 2023 OUT: Pass percentage dips for Arts stream, Science lead Inter merit with 96.09%

Maharashtra HSC Results 2023 OUT: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared class 12th results today at the official website — at mahahsscboard.in. The overall pass percentage for the exams is 91.25 %.

While the overall pass percentage stands at 91.25 per cent, students of Science stream had the highest pass percentage, followed by commerce, vocational and art subjects. Science students had a 96.09% pass percentage.

As many as 3,31,161 students appeared for the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exam from Mumbai division in 2022-2023. Of these, 3,21,337 students appeared for the exam and 2,90,258 students cleared the Class 12 boards, bringing the division's pass percentage to 88.13%.

This year, around 14 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra HSC board examination from February 21 to March 21, 2023. The results for the MSBSHSE exams have been declared and a pass percentage of 91.25 per cent was recorded. This is a drop from last year’s 94.22 per cent.