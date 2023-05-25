 Maharashtra HSC Results 2023 OUT: Check Region-Wise Pass Percentage
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra HSC Results 2023 OUT: Check Region-Wise Pass Percentage

Maharashtra HSC Results 2023 OUT: Check Region-Wise Pass Percentage

Maharashtra HSC Results 2023 OUT: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared class 12th results today. The overall pass percentage for the exams is 91.25 %. Check complete region-wise list here.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Out: Check complete zone-wise list here. | Representational Pic

Maharashtra HSC Results 2023 OUT: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared class 12th results today at the MSBSHSE official website, mahahsscboard.in . The overall pass percentage for the exams is 91.25 %. Check complete region-wise list here.

Maharashtra HSC Results 2023 OUT: Region-Wise Pass Percentage

Konkan has achieved the status of best performing district with 96.01 percent. The result is followed by Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nasik, Latur, Nagpur and then Mumbai with 88.13%. This is the second time in a row when Mumbai has scored the lowest division of marks among nine zones.

Konkan - 96.01%

Pune - 93.34%

Nagpur - 90.35%

Aurangabad - 91.85%

Mumbai - 88.13%

Kolhapur - 93.28%

Amravati - 92.75%

Nashik - 91.66%

Latur - 90.37%

With a pass percentage of 89.14%, 6,84,118 male students out of a total of 6,84,118 students passed the exam. In contrast, the total number of female exam candidates was 6,48,985. Around 6,08,350 female candidates passed the exam, resulting in a 93.77 percent success rate. Girls outperformed their male counterparts again this year.

Read Also
Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Girls performed better than boys with 93.73%
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 OUT Live: MSBSHSE class 12th results declared, 91.25% students pass;...

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 OUT Live: MSBSHSE class 12th results declared, 91.25% students pass;...

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2023 Out! 91.25% pass board exam, girls outshine boys, Mumbai...

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2023 Out! 91.25% pass board exam, girls outshine boys, Mumbai...

Madhya Pradesh HSC Results 2023 OUT: MP Board 10th result declared at mpresults.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh HSC Results 2023 OUT: MP Board 10th result declared at mpresults.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC Results 2023 OUT: Check Region-Wise Pass Percentage

Maharashtra HSC Results 2023 OUT: Check Region-Wise Pass Percentage

How many students registered for the exam MH HSC this year?

How many students registered for the exam MH HSC this year?