Maharashtra HSC Results 2023 OUT: Check Region-Wise Pass Percentage

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Out: Check complete zone-wise list here. | Representational Pic

Maharashtra HSC Results 2023 OUT: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared class 12th results today at the MSBSHSE official website, mahahsscboard.in . The overall pass percentage for the exams is 91.25 %. Check complete region-wise list here.

Maharashtra HSC Results 2023 OUT: Region-Wise Pass Percentage

Konkan has achieved the status of best performing district with 96.01 percent. The result is followed by Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nasik, Latur, Nagpur and then Mumbai with 88.13%. This is the second time in a row when Mumbai has scored the lowest division of marks among nine zones.

Konkan - 96.01%

Pune - 93.34%

Nagpur - 90.35%

Aurangabad - 91.85%

Mumbai - 88.13%

Kolhapur - 93.28%

Amravati - 92.75%

Nashik - 91.66%

Latur - 90.37%

With a pass percentage of 89.14%, 6,84,118 male students out of a total of 6,84,118 students passed the exam. In contrast, the total number of female exam candidates was 6,48,985. Around 6,08,350 female candidates passed the exam, resulting in a 93.77 percent success rate. Girls outperformed their male counterparts again this year.