Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 today, here's how to check 12th result via SMS

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 11:00 AM IST
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022, here's how to check 12th result via SMS | IStock images

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Higher Secondary Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results online today, June 8 at 1 pm.

The state Education Minister, Varsha Eknath Gaikwad, confirmed the date and timing for the 12th HSC result 2022, adding that the Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2022 will be announced today at 1 PM.

However, there is a possibility that the websites will crash due to the load on the server. The Maharashtra Board HSC result 2022 can be checked via SMS by students. To receive their Class 12 results, students must text their seat number to 57766.

