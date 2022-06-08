e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra HSC result 2022 today at 1 pm, know how to download at mahresult.nic.in

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 10:01 PM IST
Maharashtra HSC result 2022 today at 1 pm, know how to download at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results today, June 8 at 1 pm online.

Varsha Eknath Gaikwad, the state Education Minister, confirmed the 12th HSC result 2022 date and time, stating that the Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2022 will be declared tomorrow at 1 PM.


Know how to download Maharashtra HSC result 2022:

  1. Go to the official website - mahresult.nic.in.

  2. Select the 'Maharashtra HSC result 2022' link

  3. Enter your roll number and other details and click on submit button.

  4. The Maharashtra HSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

  5. Print or save a screenshot of the Maharashtra HSC result 2022 for future reference.


In addition, the students can also check their results on

1) hscresult.mkcl.org

2) hsc.mahresults.org.in

Nearly 14,85,191 students registered for the HSC exams, which were held from March 4 to April 7.

In 2021, the MSBSHSE cancelled the HSC exams, and all students were promoted based on the internal evaluation policy. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a few papers were cancelled in 2020.

NCW takes cognisance of 5 rape cases in Hyderabad involving minor girls

AIMIM MLA's minor son detained in Hyderabad gang rape case

Mumbai: No more warnings, strict action against helmetless riders from tomorrow

Mumbai: Man lodges cop complaint after losing Rs 40 Lakh to fraudsters performing magical acts

COVID-19 in Mumbai: S ward of BMC constituting Powai, Bhandup and Kanjurmarg reports maximum cases