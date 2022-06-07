Maharashtra Board releases notification for HSC results 2022

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released a notification regarding the 12th standard board results which will be announced tomorrow, June 8, 2022, at 1 pm. The notification consists of the list of websites where Maharashtra board results can be found

www.mahresult.nic in.

www.hscresult.mkcl.org

https://hsc.mahresults.org.in

https//lokmat.news18.com

https://www.indiatoday.in/education today/results

https://mh12.abpmajha.com

https://www.tv9marathi.com/board-result-registration-for-result

The Marksheet-12th will consist of subject wise marks of all the students who appeared for the examination and a copy (print out) of this information can be obtained

The Official Website www.mahresult.nic.in will contain statistical information along with state results..

Junior Colleges can also find results on www.mahahsscboard.in

Regarding correction of results, the notice said:

‘After the online result, the student who has entered the Higher Secondary Certificate (E.12V) examination will be required to check the marks obtained by him/her in any particular subject out of his / her compulsory subject and photocopy of the answer sheet, re-evaluation and transfer certificate to the concerned departmental board online. : //verification.mh-hsc.ac.in) Necessary terms/conditions and instructions for applying in person or through school are provided on the website. Applications for quality verification can be made online from Friday, 10/06/2022 to Monday, 20/06/2022 and for photocopy, Friday, 10/06/2022 to Wednesday, 29/06/2022. In addition, the charges can be paid online (Debit Card / Credit Card / UPI Net Banking).’

Regarding the official mark sheets, the board has stated:

“Students who have entered the Higher Secondary Certificate (E12V) examination in March-April 2022 will get their mark sheets through their Higher Secondary School / Junior College on Friday. Will be delivered on 17/6/2022 at 3.00 pm.”

