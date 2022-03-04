Maharashtra HSC Boards: First paper moderate, students apprehensive about following exams

The Maharashtra Board's class 12th exam commenced on Friday, March 4, 2022. All students earlier were apprehensive about appearing for offline board exams, as the examinations were being conducted almost after a year. They were concerned about their practice on writing subjective exams, but after their first paper, they were relieved and pretty confident for the remainder of the exams.

Around 14,72,574 students have registered for the HSC exams in the state, including around 3 lakh 35 thousand 20 students from Mumbai. This time, the board has increased the number of centres to ensure that appropriate Covid protocols are followed on-premises. Vansh Lalka, a student from Somaiya College, Mumbai said, "The examination was easy, but I felt it was a bit lengthy. Some sections like writing skills required more time to attempt and the Covid regulations were closely observed at my college. If somebody took the mask off for a second, they were commanded to put it back on at the same moment."

The Board exam had two slots, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon. Students were advised to arrive 30 minutes before their reporting time at their colleges, as transit could be an issue for city students who travel by train. Students were given strict warnings to follow Covid protocols, and seating arrangements were designed in such a way that they did not engage in any inappropriate behaviour like cheating. "We were called early for the examination and had to reach at 9, and we were told to sit in a zig-zag manner for safety," said Alan John, a student from Model College in Mumbai.

"In terms of the exam, it went well, however, the grammar section was challenging. The subjective questions had options, which made the exam easier for me. For my paper, I used all three and a half hours," he added.

Students found their first examination to be easier than they had expected, but were concerned about how the following exams would be? Aastha Dhulla, a student from the Arts stream, stated, "The exam seemed good for me, and all of the expected questions were asked. As we were all given an extra half-hour, we were able to properly manage the timing. Even though I began studying for the paper a few days back, I managed to write it well. I am confident that if such subjective or objective questions are asked in the upcoming exams, I will do well, but we cannot tell what type of questions will be asked?"

On the other hand, few students felt that they still did not have practice writing answers for subjective questions, but writing at the same center as their college made them feel relieved. A student from SIES College Mumbai said, "I completed the entire exam, and it was moderate for me. I need more practice writing subjective answers, so it was quite difficult for me, but I had enough time. I was relieved that the exam was held in the same college I study, it made me feel more at ease and reduced my anxiety."

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 08:29 PM IST