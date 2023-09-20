 Maharashtra Govt Issues Order For ‘Adopt A School’ Scheme, Entities With SEBI Registered CSR Certificate Eligible
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation Maharashtra Govt Issues Order For ‘Adopt A School’ Scheme, Entities With SEBI Registered CSR Certificate Eligible

Maharashtra Govt Issues Order For ‘Adopt A School’ Scheme, Entities With SEBI Registered CSR Certificate Eligible

The money will be utilised for physical infrastructure, including repair works of school buildings, colouring, providing toilets, creating infrastructure and buying sports equipment, he added.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Monday issued an order for the implementation of its ‘Adopt a School’ scheme.

Any individual, organisation or private enterprise having SEBI registered Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) certificate can adopt a school currently run by the state government, Zilla Parishad or municipal councils irrespective of its medium of instruction, the order from the state’s school education said.

The money will be utilised for physical infrastructure, including repair works of school building, colouring, providing toilets, creating infrastructure and buying sports equipment, he added.

As per the GR, the decision was taken to achieve the targets mentioned in National Education Policy 2020. 

Read Also
Mumbai: Maha Govt To Announce Three Cluster Development Projects Under MHADA
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

President Murmu Appoints Former Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Arup Raha As Chancellor Of Assam University

President Murmu Appoints Former Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Arup Raha As Chancellor Of Assam University

UP: 26 kids Fall Sick After Consuming Milk In Mid-day Meal At Ghaziabad School

UP: 26 kids Fall Sick After Consuming Milk In Mid-day Meal At Ghaziabad School

These Are Top 10 Expensive Schools In India

These Are Top 10 Expensive Schools In India

Kota: Coaching Centre Booked For Abetting Teen’s Suicide After Father Claimed The Institute Was...

Kota: Coaching Centre Booked For Abetting Teen’s Suicide After Father Claimed The Institute Was...

Bihar To Recruit Over 69,000 Teachers In Schools, Cabinet Gives Nod

Bihar To Recruit Over 69,000 Teachers In Schools, Cabinet Gives Nod