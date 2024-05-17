Rajasthan: 2500 BCom Students Receive Wrong Question Paper; Exam Cancelled!

2500 BCom Students Receive Wrong Question Paper; Exam Cancelled! | representative pic/ Pixabay

In an unfortunate mishap, a university in Rajasthan's Alwar mistakenly gave the wrong question paper to almost 2500 students. As a result, the exam was cancelled.

On Thursday, May 16, 2024, at Rajarshi Bhartrihari Matsya University, BCom second-year students were given the wrong question paper. Instead of the Company Law Exam question paper they were supposed to receive, they were provided with the Business Law Exam question paper, as reported by India Today.

Upon discovering the mistake, the university management promptly cancelled the exam for the day. The company law exam has been rescheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

Shedding more light on the incident, the Examination Controller of Rajarshi Bhartrihari Matsya University, Lakhan Singh Yadav, confirmed to India Today that the wrong question papers were not given to the students because of a paper leak issue, but that this was instead caused by the examiner who mistakenly prepared the Business Law paper.

Yadav further revealed to India Today that the examiner mistakenly prepared and submitted the Business Law paper instead of Company Law, due to which the Business Law paper was printed and reached the students.

The vice chancellor of the university has initiated an investigation into this incident. According to India Today, a committee has been formed to investigate it and find out the truth. The committee will conduct a thorough investigation and then submit a report to the vice chancellor.