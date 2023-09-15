Mumbai: Maha Govt To Announce Three Cluster Development Projects Under MHADA

Representative Image

The state government will announce three cluster development projects in Mumbai's areas under the Maharashtra Housing & Area Development Authority (MHADA) within a month, according to Valsa Nair Singh, additional chief secretary (housing).

Affordable housing

The aim is to provide incentives for affordable housing, including providing homes for senior citizens. She did not, however, identify the locations of the proposed projects. The cabinet will take a final call on that.

She was speaking at a meeting organized by the National Real Estate Development Council ( NAREDCO).

She also said the memorandum of understanding for the redevelopment and renewal of the Dharavi slum area is expected to be signed soon. Earlier in the year, the Adani Group was appointed as the re-developer for the Dharavi project. However, this decision is under challenge by a Dubai-based real estate major in the Bombay High Court.

Flats for outsiders as per market rates

Under cluster development a number of buildings in a contiguous area are taken up for redevelopment with additional floor space index. Apart from providing extra space for existing occupants, the builder concerned will be able to sell flats to outsiders as per market rates.

At present, Bhendi Bazar area has been taken up for cluster development by a trust belonging to the Dawoodi Bohra community.

“The state housing department is currently in consultation with various stakeholders, including developers and their representatives, for inputs regarding the government's housing policy that is under formulation,” Singh said. As priorities in the policy, she included affordable housing, as well as senior citizen and student housing.

"As an individual, I would like the policy to stress on more affordable homes. I have always stressed on homes for senior citizens, which is not at the forefront of any policy. We would look at senior citizens, we would look at student housing. We would like to incentivise these two in the new policy," she said.

(with inputs from PTI)

