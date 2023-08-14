 Mumbai News: MHADA Gears Up For Another Draw With 4,500 Houses
Ahead of the general and state elections due next year, the agency intends to come up with another lottery draw for 4,500 homes at various locations in Thane and Raigad districts.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
MHADA | File

After conducting two lottery draws in 2023 so far, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) plans to put another set of a few thousand homes on the block later this year. Ahead of the general and state elections due next year, the agency intends to come up with another lottery draw for 4,500 homes at various locations in Thane and Raigad districts.

“After successfully organising the sale of 4,082 homes in Mumbai on Monday, we have started our work to come up with another housing lottery. To be held by our Konkan Board, the draw is scheduled for October,” announced Sanjeev Jaiswal, MHADA Vice President and Chief Executive Officer. These housing units are located in Virar, Thane, Ambernath, Kalyan, Vasai, certain areas of Navi Mumbai, Vengurla, etc.

In May, a lottery draw was held for the sale of 4,640 homes and 48,919 applications were accepted for the same; which means an average of 10.51 applications for every piece of real estate made available by the government housing provider. Whereas, Mumbai Board’s just-concluded lottery draw had 1,20,144 applications for 4,082 homes, taking an overall average of 29.43 applications for each unit.

At Monday’s housing draw event, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis asked the housing officials to come up with more lotteries to reduce the ratio of number of applications vis-à-vis units. They said that there should be ideally 5-7 applications for a house so that the winning probability of an applicant increases.

