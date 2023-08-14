 Mumbai News: 4,082 Families Win MHADA Lottery
Mumbai News: 4,082 Families Win MHADA Lottery

While some had beginner's luck, few tried for decades before finally making it in this draw.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
MHADA Lottery | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: On the eve of Independence Day 2023, 4,082 families broke free from the cycle of dreaming for their own homes as they won affordable houses in the lottery draw of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

Among the winners, some had beginner's luck while destiny took its own sweet time to bless others. The 26-year-old Rohit Patil was awestruck as he tasted success in the very first shot. He won a one BHK house at Pahari, Goregaon West. “It is indeed a dream come true,” said an elated Patil, adding that he did not believe that he could get through in the first attempt. Getting freedom from the worry of owning a house, Patil can now think of marriage.

On the other hand, 63-year-old Nandkumar Joshi, a retired government employee, has been trying his luck with MHADA’s housing lottery process for over a decade. “My wife and I have been living in a rental accommodation for over 30 years now. Finally, we can have our own home. It has been a long wait for us to have a home that we can call ours. The only regret is that my parents aren’t alive to see this day,” said Joshi, who also won a dwelling at Pahari, Goregaon West.

