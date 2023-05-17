Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2023 to begin on May 20; No First Come First Serve Rounds this year

The centralised admissions for First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 will begin for six urban areas of Maharashtra, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune-Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, Amravati and Nagpur, are set to begin on Saturday (May 20). | Representative Image

Mumbai: The centralised admissions for First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 will begin for six urban areas of Maharashtra, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune-Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, Amravati and Nagpur, are set to begin on Saturday (May 20). Aurangabad, which didn't have centralised admissions during last two years, has also been included this year.

While there will be multiple admission rounds like in previous years, the state has done away with the first-come-first-serve (FCFS) rounds that allowed students to claim the seats remaining vacant after the regular admission process. With admissions often stretching till November and even December during past years, causing a delay in starting the academic year, the state has set a target to wrap the entire process by August.

The candidates can apply on the portal https://11thadmission.org.in, which will be opened on May 20.

The centralised admission process (CAP) will begin with mock registrations, allowing applicants to practice filling out the application forms. The junior colleges will also start signing up for CAP on the same date. The actual registration of students will start on May 25. The candidates are initially to fill the Part-1 of the application form, while the Part-2, where students have to provide a list of preferred college-stream combinations, will be opened after the declaration of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination results.

As has been the practice, the seats reserved under various quotas such as minority (50%), in-house (10%) and management (5%) will be filled first in a special round. This will be followed by three regular rounds of admissions. The seats that still remain vacant will be allocated without any reservations in two special rounds. There will be additional 'daily merit rounds' for the students who are still left without any seat.

Vaishali Bafna, an education activist and President of System Correcting Movement (SYSCOM), a Pune-based organisation, lauded the state's decision to discontinue the FCFS rounds as she believes that it led to malpractices in the admission process. "Many colleges would hide their seats and then allot them to their favoured candidates in these rounds. If all the other rounds are held properly and students are allotted their seats of choice, there's no reason to have these additional rounds," she said.

However, Bafna is still concerned about the protracted admission process. "A process that should be completed within a month continues for an extended duration, leaving little time for classes. Instead of running endless admission rounds, all the seats that remain without takers after regular rounds should be thrown open for students to take or leave as per their wish within a limited time period," she suggested.