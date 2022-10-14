Maharashtra: Free education for students who lost parents to COVID, says govt

Representative Pic |

Mumbai: The government of Maharashtra has decided to provide free education to those students who lost their parents to COVID.

Announced by Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Chandrakant Patil, the decision has been taken so that students in their graduation and post graduation programmes are not deprived of education due to financial constraints.

The scheme was announced by the government on the second consecutive year.

“The government had decided to waive the entire fee till the completion of the education of the students who have lost their parents during the period so that their graduation/post-graduation education is not left incomplete or these students are not deprived of education. It should be strictly implemented this year as well,” Patil tweeted.

“Keeping in mind the interests of the students, special attention has been given to the universities and aided colleges so that the education of such students is not interrupted or their education is not damaged,” he added.

This year in August, Patil had said that state government will bear the education expenses of college students who have lost both their parents to the COVID pandemic.

In 2021, Delhi government also directed schools in the national capital to ensure that students who have become orphans or lost a parent after March last year be adjusted in the same school and offered free education.