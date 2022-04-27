Maharashtra: Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad signs MoU with Infosys to help build digital infrastructure in govt schools; industry awaits details

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday signed an MoU with Infosys for its ‘Springboard’ program which focuses on digital literacy and reskilling - this she announced via social media only.

Explaining further, she said that Infosys will be providing learning management systems for monitoring and delivering educational courses for teachers and students. Other than regular course material, students can access additional industry-oriented courses. Moreover, teachers can access courses for reskilling and upskilling.

"I've also urged the team @infosys to help our plans of augmenting digital infrastructure in our government schools. We've set up the Maharashtra State Education Technology Forum as an open platform for a free exchange of ideas on the use of technology to enhance learning and assessment," her statement further read.

While details about this partnership are not very clear. FPJ found out that the Springboard programme is essentially an Infosys initiative to enable’ students and associated communities from early education to employment by enabling them on digital and supporting life skills.”

The education industry has reacted positively to this news. BMC’s Education Officer Rajesh Kanakal sounded upbeat. "The more exposure students get, the better. No two students are the same. Each student needs a distinct and unique way of learning since everyone's way of understanding is different from each other. So, we should try multiple ways of teaching that will best reach the students," he said.

Mr. Kanakal added that a circular to the effect has not yet reached his department and he can offer a better opinion only once he reads it.

Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad focus on Digital Infrastructure has got school principals excited but a little cautious too. Head Mistress of a government school, Mumbai Public School, Poonam Nagar, Vandana Tiwari, said the outcome of the partnership depends on how useful the programs turn out for the students. "Government schools like ours provide free-of-cost education to children. There are no criteria for fees. So, when it comes down to implementing projects such as these, the permission of schools has to be taken as well," she said.

She added that an initial demo always helps in such initiatives.” It would be good to know the scope of the partnership and the details on what the students will stand to gain and also the programs for the teachers. These are important questions that come to mind when one talks about such partnerships,” Ms Tiwari concluded.

