 Maharashtra Class 12 Board Exam 2024: Schedule, Guidelines & Admit Card Details
Education

Maharashtra Class 12 Board Exam 2024 schedule, guidelines, and admit card details. Stay updated on exam dates, time, and important student guidelines.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 08:34 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo/ Representative Image

Today, on February 21, 2024, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) begins the Maharashtra Class 12 board exams.

Exam Dates: 

The Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams will run from February 21 to March 14, 2024.

Exam Time: 

The English paper is scheduled for the morning session, commencing from 11:00 am and concluding at 2:10 pm.

Exam Schedule: Exams will be held in two shifts:

Morning shift: 11:00 am to 2:10 pm

Afternoon shift: 3:00 pm to 6:10 pm

Important guidelines for students appearing in the exam

Students must carry their Maharashtra HSC board exam admit card along with the school identity card. Entry to the exam center will be strictly prohibited without the admit card. 

Unlike previous years, students will not receive an additional 10 minutes for reading the question paper.

Candidates are advised to arrive at the exam centers at least 30 minutes before the scheduled start time.

The board has implemented stringent measures to ensure fair examinations, emphasizing the "copy-free exams" campaign.

Electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, and smartwatches are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall. Students are only permitted to bring necessary stationary items.

Students will not be allowed to leave the exam hall until the conclusion of the examination.

article-image

These guidelines aim to maintain the integrity and fairness of the examination process. Students are urged to adhere to these instructions for a smooth and successful examination experience. Wishing all the candidates the best of luck for their Maharashtra Class 12 board exams!

