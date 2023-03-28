Maharashtra CET Cell releases B.Ed/M.Ed admit card 2023 at cetcell.mahacet.org; Direct link here

MH CET BEd/MEd 2023 exam released the admit card | Pixabay

Maharashtra CET Cell has released the admit card for the MH CET BEd/MEd 2023 exam on its official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to the courses will be conducted at various examination centres in Maharashtra and outside Maharashtra.

The The MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed CET 2023 and MAH-B.Ed. M.Ed. CET 2023 entrance exams will be held on April 2,2023.

Steps to download MAH CET admit card 2023

Visit the website cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the admit card link for BEd/MEd link

Log in using your Application Number, DOB and security pin

MAH CET admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to to download the admit card

The MH MBA CET 2023 exam was conducted on March 25, 2023.