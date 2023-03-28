 Maharashtra CET Cell releases B.Ed/M.Ed admit card 2023 at cetcell.mahacet.org; Direct link here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra CET Cell releases B.Ed/M.Ed admit card 2023 at cetcell.mahacet.org; Direct link here

Maharashtra CET Cell releases B.Ed/M.Ed admit card 2023 at cetcell.mahacet.org; Direct link here

Maharashtra CET Cell has released the admit card for the MH CET BEd/MEd 2023 exam on its official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. The Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to the courses will be conducted at various examination centres in Maharashtra and outside Maharashtra.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
MH CET BEd/MEd 2023 exam released the admit card | Pixabay

Maharashtra CET Cell has released the admit card for the MH CET BEd/MEd 2023 exam on its official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to the courses will be conducted at various examination centres in Maharashtra and outside Maharashtra.

The The MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed CET 2023 and MAH-B.Ed. M.Ed. CET 2023 entrance exams will be held on April 2,2023.

Read Also
MH CET 3-year LLB 2023 registration last date extended till March 31; Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org
article-image

Steps to download MAH CET admit card 2023

Visit the website cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the admit card link for BEd/MEd link

Log in using your Application Number, DOB and security pin

MAH CET admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to to download the admit card

The MH MBA CET 2023 exam was conducted on March 25, 2023.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra CET Cell releases B.Ed/M.Ed admit card 2023 at cetcell.mahacet.org; Direct link here

Maharashtra CET Cell releases B.Ed/M.Ed admit card 2023 at cetcell.mahacet.org; Direct link here

Tamil Nadu: Calls for NEET ban as 19-year-old medical aspirant allegedly hangs himself to death

Tamil Nadu: Calls for NEET ban as 19-year-old medical aspirant allegedly hangs himself to death

Teacher writes, 'She Has Passed Away' on remarks section of a student's report card

Teacher writes, 'She Has Passed Away' on remarks section of a student's report card

Who is Audrey Hale? Five quick facts about Nashville shooter who killed six in US School

Who is Audrey Hale? Five quick facts about Nashville shooter who killed six in US School

Canada: Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised at University campus in Burnaby, second incident in a row

Canada: Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised at University campus in Burnaby, second incident in a row