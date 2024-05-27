Maharashtra Board SSC 2024 Results Declared! | Representational Image

Maharashtra SSC Results 2024: The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MBSHSE) has declared the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), or class 10 results for 2024, today, May 27, 2024.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the board's official website. The result link will be activated for the candidates at 1 p.m., today.

Candidates can check their results on multiple website. Following are the official website addresses.

https://mahresult.nic.in

http://sscresult.mkcl.org

https://sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

https://results.digilocker.gov.in

https://results.targetpublications.org

Steps To View SSC 2024 Results

Step 1: Open the board’s official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC result link.

Step 3: Enter the login details (hall ticket number, mother’s name)

Step 4: Click “Submit” to proceed.

Step 5: Your result will now appear on your screen.

Step 6: Save and download the result for future reference.

To view their results, candidates must first log in to the result link with their hall ticket number and mother's name. Candidates can find these details on their respective hall tickets. The information entered during the login process must match exactly what is stated on the hall ticket.

This year, more than 16 lakh students took the Maharashtra Board class 10 exam. Candidates for the SSC exam need to receive at least 35% in each subject in order to pass. The Maharashtra board probably will not release a list of winners this year, in line with previous years' patterns.