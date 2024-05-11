Maharashtra Board Addresses Rumors Surround Class 10 and Class 10 Result Date, Check For More | Representative Image

Maharashtra board has issued a notification regarding the announcement of the Maharashtra SSC and HSC results 2024. In it, the board states that information regarding the announcement of the board results will be provided through proper board channels only, while warning students and parents not to believe any information about the board results announcement date that is being circulated on social media. There are attempts to spread rumor regarding the result announcement dates, says the board.

The notification specifies that accurate information regarding the announcement of the board results will be provided through proper board channels only.

Board officials have also asked stakeholders to visit the official website for updates on the results.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results. Going by media reports, the board is expected to announce the SS and HSC results in the coming week.

This year, over 15 lakh students had registered for the state board class 12 exams while over 16 lakh students had registered for the state board class 10 exams.

As per reports, the work of preparing the reports of the results of class 10 and class 12 exams, based on the evaluation of answer sheets, is in its final stage.

This year, the board conducted the Maharashtra class 10 exams from March 1 to 26, 2024 while the class 12 exams were held from February 1 to March 19, 2024.

Where can students check results?

The link for candidates to check their Maharashtra board class 10 and class 12 results will be available on the official result portals. The websites for students to check the Maharashtra board SSC and HSC results are mentioned below:

mahahsscboard.in

mahresult.nic.in

results.gov.in

The Maharashtra board SSC and HSC results will be announced together.

Candidates who have appeared for the exams will need to download the online copy of their marksheets. The original certificates and documents will be issued to the students via their respective schools.