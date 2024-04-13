Maharashtra Board To Soon Declare Std XII and Std X Results: Check Details Here

Representational Image

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune, is set to announce the results for the Higher Secondary Certificate Examination (Std XII) and Secondary School Certificate (Std X) shortly. Aspiring candidates can access the Maharashtra Board Result 2024 on https://mahresult.nic.in/ and https://mahahsscboard.in.

To view the Maharashtra MSBSHSE 10th and 12th Result 2024, students need to provide their roll number. Learn about the expected result date and time, and how to view the scorecard.

According to media reports, the Maharashtra HSC Class 12th result 2024 is expected to be declared by the second week of May 2024, although this is subject to change. The board will release the Maharashtra HSC Class 12th result 2024 for Commerce, Arts, and Science streams.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to download MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC and HSC Results:

1. Visit the official website – mahresult.nic.in.

2. Click on the link for Maharashtra SSC and HSC result on the homepage.

3. Enter the required details such as roll number and mother's name. Then, click 'submit.'

4. The Maharashtra board 10th and 12th results 2024 will appear on the screen.

5. Download or print the Maharashtra 12th result 2024 for future reference.