 Maharashtra: 17-Year-Old Student Stabbed To Death By 2 Minors On TC College Premises In Baramati; Accused On The Run
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 03:33 PM IST
Representative Image |

Pune: A 17-year-old student was stabbed to death on the premises of a college in Baramati in Pune district on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 11:30 am in TC College of Arts, Commerce and Science and the deceased has been identified as Class XII student Omkar Pol, the Baramati police station official said.

Statement Of An Official

"The two suspects are minors and are from the science and commerce streams. The killing is a fallout of a dispute they had with the victim after their motorcycles had dashed earlier. One minor has been detained while efforts are on to apprehend the other. CCTV footage showed one minor stabbing Pol and the other attacking him with a machete," he said.

The two accused managed to flee in the melee that followed after the attack, the official added.

