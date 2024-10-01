First-Year Law Student Passes Away At NLU Delhi, Third Case Of Suicide In ONE Month, Netizens Links It To Burari Case

NLU Delhi

A first-year undergraduate student at the National Law University (NLU) in Delhi reportedly died by suicide on Sunday, marking the third similar incident in the span of one month. The student passed away at her home.

In response to this tragic event, the National Law University has declared September 30 and October 1 as non-teaching days in her honor, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Additionally, two more students from NLU in Delhi have reportedly died by suicide in separate incidents this month. One was a third-year student, while the other student had recently been admitted after passing the entrance exam.

In September alone, three students at the National Law University Delhi died. This has raised concerns about student well-being at the university. These cases have given rise to discussions on academic pressure, caste-based discrimination, mental health issues, and many other challenges faced by students at the law school.

The university is now being urged to take action to ensure the wellness of students on and off campus.

Social Media Links Student Suicides To Burari Case

Social media users are connecting recent student suicides at NLU Delhi to the Burari case. One user commented, "What burari shxx is going on in NLU delhi dwag."

Another commented, "There is something severely wrong when there are 3 suicides within a month in NLU Delhi. The administration should leave everything aside and rethink what’s pushing these young kids to take such a severe step and what’s it about the college which is not right."

A third user expressed, "The string of suicides at NLU Delhi feels so unreal and alienating. Every subsequent suicide feels like a harder slap on the face. The fact that I can use the prefix “subsequent” is absurd."

Some reports suggest this may be the fourth suicide of the month, with one user questioning, "it's probably the fourth suicide in a month in NLU Delhi, how are the classes still going on, so many students dying by suicide in one month is not NORMAL"

Another user stated, "Four suicides at NLU Delhi? FOUR? What is going on there? Why is no one addressing this? These are young students."

An NLU Delhi student has also shared concerns on X, saying, "We at NLU Delhi have now lost 5 people, 4 of them by suicide, in just a few months. what can we do? how do we make this stop? somebody tell us, somebody please make it stop, please"

The post has gone viral sparking discussions, with users advising students to arrange emergency meetings or launch anti-suicide campaigns on campus. There is a growing call for support for affected students and investigations into the incidents.

If you or anyone else you know are facing mental health issues or having suicidal or self-harming thoughts, please access the helpline number given below:

iCall - 9152987821 (Health Helpline - Mon—Sat, 10 AM—8 PM. Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Assamese, Kashmiri.)

Aasra offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726