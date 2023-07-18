Maha Boy Brings Nation Laurels in International Physics Olympiad

Maha Boy Brings Nation Laurels | Special Arrangement

Mumbai: Dhruv Shah, 18 from Maharashtra’s Pune, won gold at the 53rd International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2023 held in Tokyo, Japan, from July 10 to July 17. Five students from India competed as a team and all five won medals.

A very elated mother, Himani Shah said “ Physics has always been Dhruv's passion. The Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) trained my kid to win a gold medal all the way in Tokyo, and for that, I am incredibly grateful. The sort of exposure he had at their facility, where the labs and equipment were well-equipped, undoubtedly made my kid and us as parents really pleased. When he returns from Tokyo, we can't wait to congratulate him in person. ”

Himani is an architect and her husband is a computer engineer based in Pune, Maharashtra. Dhruv went to Vibgyor heights until grade 12 along with a private coaching class, Allen. He secured AIR-607 in IIT-JEE(Adv.)-2023. Dhruv also received Gold in Asian Physics Olympiad and many other International Olympiads.

His mentor at the coaching class, Arun Jain said “It is a proud moment for us as Dhruv secured Gold medal at an International level and brought laurels not just to the City but to the entire country.”

A total of 387 students from 82 countries participated in the Tokyo olympiad and India won three gold and two silver medals. Other Students from the team that won gold were Aditya from Delhi’s Pitampura, Mehul Borad from Telangana’s Kachiguda and Rhythm Kedia from Chhattisgarh while Raghav Goyal from Chandigarh won silver. This final team was selected through various stages of the National Olympiad Examination conducted by HBCSE.

India was ranked fifth overall in terms of countries with the most medals, with Taiwan and Romania. The top three finishers with 5 gold medals were China, South Korea, and the group of 5 Russian kids. The USA finished in second with 4 gold and 1 silver medal. A total of 103 bronze, 74 silver, and 37 gold medals were given out.

