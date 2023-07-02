Maha: 21 Students Hospitalised In Nanded, As Dead Lizard Found In Mid-Day Meal

Representative pic |

In a government school from Nanded, Maharashtra, 21 out of 86 students were rushed to hospital. This was when a dead lizard was found in mid-day meals which was consumed by students on July 1. Updates on the same are still awaited.

In a similar incident which happened on May 15, after getting the mid-day meals served at a government school, a student found the lizard on his plate and immediately informed the teacher in-charge. The school then, discontinued mid-day meal service.

The Officials Say:

It is not the first time that these incidents are coming across. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sanjay Kumar Rai reached the hospital upon hearing this news in order to find out about the condition of the students. The SDM said, "Forty students had consumed the mid-day meal, of which 36 fell sick. Action will be taken against the NGO responsible for supplying the food to the students of the government school."

Headmaster of the school, Suman Kumari said, "The NGO brought the food for the mid-day meals to be given to the students. One student informed us that a lizard had been found on his plate. After that, the health of the 36 students started to deteriorate. We immediately rushed them to Sadar Hospital. They are doing fine now."