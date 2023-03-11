e-Paper Get App
MAH MCA CET 2023: Registration window to close today at cetcell.mahacet.org

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 06:44 PM IST
Representative Image | Pixabay

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will close registrations for the Masters in Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (MCA CET) 2023 today, March 11, 2023, according to the CET schedule.

The MAH MCA CET 2023 registration process started on February 27, 2023. The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra will conduct the MAH MCA CET 2023 later this month on March 25 and 26, 2023.

Candidates who have not yet registered for MAH MCA CET 2023 can continue to enroll for the exam till tonight via the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

To register for MAH MCA CET:

  • Go to the official CET website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org.

  • Select MAH MCA CET 2023 from PG Courses (Technical Education).

  • Fill in the registration details and log in.

  • Enter the required details about the MAH MCA CET 2023 application form.

  • Add the necessary documents to the application form and pay the required fee.

  • Print and save the application for future reference.

