 Schools Reopen In Kashmir After A Week As Weather Conditions Ease, 40 Remain Shut
The schools in Kashmir were closed as a precautionary measure last Wednesday as the water level in River Jhelum and other water bodies rose sharply due to rainfall, posing a flood threat in the valley.

Monday, September 08, 2025
Schools Reopen In Kashmir After A Week As Weather Conditions Ease, 40 Remain Shut

Srinagar: Schools reopened in Kashmir on Monday after being closed last week due to heavy rainfall and floods in some areas of the valley, officials said here.

However, 40 schools in parts of south and central Kashmir remained closed as they were still inundated in flood waters, the officials said.

The schools in Kashmir were closed as a precautionary measure last Wednesday as the water level in River Jhelum and other water bodies rose sharply due to rainfall, posing a flood threat in the valley.

However, improvement in weather conditions over the weekend eased the flood fears but some areas in south Kashmir and central Kashmir were affected due to overflowing of Jhelum at some places and a breach in the embankment at Shalina in Budgam district.

