 Telangana Partners With Australia's Deakin University To Establish AI Centre Of Excellence
Sridhar Babu said the initiative aimed to advance Artificial Intelligence innovation, skill development, entrepreneurship, and bilateral cooperation between Telangana and Australia.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
Hyderabad: Telangana will establish an AI Centre of Excellence in collaboration with Deakin University, Australia, to position the state as a leader in emerging technologies.

A Letter of Intent was signed on Monday in the presence of Telangana Minister for IT and Industries, D Sridhar Babu.

The LoI was exchanged between Deakin University Vice-Chancellor Professor Iain Martin and IT Department Deputy Secretary Bhavesh Mishra, a statement said.

"Through this Centre, we will pursue collaborative research to expand AI applications in healthcare, agriculture, and governance, enhance citizen services, and develop solutions to address pressing social challenges," he said.

The minister added that the Centre, in association with Young Indian Skill University, would design market-oriented AI courses, provide international-standard training to youth, and extend mentorship to Telangana-based startups through Australian experts.

"We aim to create one of the world's strongest AI and digital transformation talent pools from Telangana," he said.

Professor Iain Martin said Deakin University's decision to establish an AI Centre of Excellence in India "was driven by the state government's proactive vision." "Telangana offers the most suitable ecosystem for this initiative. Our goal is to deliver responsible and effective AI solutions for the public good, and Telangana provides the right foundation for this collaboration," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

